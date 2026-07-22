Russian drones attacked Kyiv region: five people were injured in Bucha district, including children. PHOTO

On the night of Tuesday 21 July, the enemy once again attacked the Kyiv region with strike drones.

This was reported on Telegram by Ruslan Oliinyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Two districts were affected

It is reported that five people were affected in the Bucha district, including three children. All suffered acute stress reactions. Paramedics provided the necessary assistance at the scene; hospitalisation was not required.

As a result of the attack, a residential building was damaged and a fire broke out. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. Another private house was damaged.

In the Boryspil district, office and warehouse premises and two cars were also damaged.

All the necessary services are working at the scenes – the aftermath of the attack is being assessed and dealt with.

See more: Russia strikes Kyiv region: large-scale fire has broken out in Bucha district. PHOTOS

Information from the emergency services

According to the State Emergency Service, the Russians struck a residential building in the village of Chaiky in the Bucha district this morning.

Paramedics provided the necessary assistance at the scene. The fire has been extinguished.







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