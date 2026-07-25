Enemy struck specifically when foreign delegations were in Kyiv. This is deliberate act of terrorism, - Budanov on tragedy in Kyiv region
Today, in Kyiv region, a day of mourning is being observed for those who died in the Russian attack on July 24.
The head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov, pointed this out, according to Censor.NET.
A deliberate act of terrorism
As a result of the enemy attack, there are many wounded, and doctors are currently fighting to save each one.
"This is yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation. The enemy deliberately launched the attack precisely when foreign delegations were in Kyiv. This is a deliberate act of terrorism," Budanov emphasizes.
However, according to him, in the context of a full-scale war, the organizers of such events and those who approve them must bear personal responsibility for the people involved.
"Security must be guaranteed at the highest level. If that is not the case, then the event cannot take place. This lesson, unfortunately, is not the first, but it must finally be the last," added the head of the Office of the President.
What is known about the Russian Federation's attack on the Kyiv region
- On the afternoon of July 24, Russian occupiers launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region.
- It later emerged that the Russians struck one of the training grounds where an arms exhibition was taking place.
- It is reported that ten people were killed and about 100 were injured.
- The Office of the Prosecutor General stated that the investigation will determine who made the decision to hold the event, who approved the venue, time, and format of the event, what security measures were in place, and whether the risks were properly assessed under martial law.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the civilian facility in the Kyiv region, which was struck by the enemy on July 24, is not under the jurisdiction of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
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