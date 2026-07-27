Court remanded organiser of exhibition in Kyiv region – which had been targeted by Russian Federation – in custody without right to bail. PHOTO

Today, 27 July, the court ordered Vasyl Honcharuk, the organiser of the exhibition in the Kyiv region that was shelled by the Russian Federation, to be remanded in custody for 60 days without the option of bail.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

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What was the court’s decision?

Following a motion by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the Sviatoshyn District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure on the organiser of the event, who is suspected of committing a criminal offence under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

See more: Russian missile strike on exhibition in Kyiv region: UAROR lawyer Kateryna Shalupnya killed. PHOTO

The court ordered that the suspect be remanded in custody without setting a bail amount.

What is known about the Russian Federation’s attack on the Kyiv region?