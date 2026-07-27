Court remanded organiser of exhibition in Kyiv region – which had been targeted by Russian Federation – in custody without right to bail. PHOTO
Today, 27 July, the court ordered Vasyl Honcharuk, the organiser of the exhibition in the Kyiv region that was shelled by the Russian Federation, to be remanded in custody for 60 days without the option of bail.
This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Prosecutor General’s Office.
What was the court’s decision?
Following a motion by the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the Sviatoshyn District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure on the organiser of the event, who is suspected of committing a criminal offence under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
The court ordered that the suspect be remanded in custody without setting a bail amount.
What is known about the Russian Federation’s attack on the Kyiv region?
- During the day on 24 July, Russian occupying forces launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region.
- It later emerged that the Russians struck one of the training grounds where an arms exhibition was taking place.
- It is reported that ten people have been killed and around 100 injured.
- The Office of the Prosecutor General stated that the investigation will establish who took the decision to hold the event, who approved the venue, time and format of the event, what security measures were put in place, and whether the risks were properly assessed in the context of martial law.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the civilian facility in the Kyiv region, which was struck by the enemy on 24 July, does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
- Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced that the main organiser of the event has been detained. He has been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court will determine a pre-trial measure for him in the near future. Due to minor injuries, he is currently under guard at a medical facility.
- As of the morning of 27 July, it is known that 11 people have died.
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