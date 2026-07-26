Russian missile strike on exhibition in Kyiv region: UAROR lawyer Kateryna Shalupnya killed. PHOTO

The Russian missile attack on a defence exhibition in the Kyiv region on 24 July claimed the life of Kateryna Shalupna, who worked at the Secretariat of the Ukrainian Association of District and Regional Councils.

This was reported on the UAROR’s Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the victim?

"The war continues to deal the most terrible and painful blows, taking the very best from us. An indescribable pain pierces the hearts of each and every one of us: as a result of the Russian Federation’s hostile attack, a member of the UAARC Secretariat team has been killed – our colleague, a radiant person and a true professional, Kateryna Shalupnya, head of the Association’s Secretariat’s legal department," the association’s statement reads.





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"For us, Kateryna will forever remain not just the driving force and a reliable pillar of the UAROR Secretariat team. She was the true embodiment of the younger generation of Ukrainians – educated, responsible, deeply compassionate and professional specialists who are building the future of our country every day. Kateryna was a wonderful mentor, a model of dedication to her work and a person with a huge heart," the association added.

For her part, Maria Mezentseva , head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe , clarified that Kateryna Shalupnya was killed during a treacherous Russian missile strike on the Kyiv region.

"Kateryna Shalupnya was part of the UAROR team, head of the legal department at the Secretariat of the Ukrainian Association of District and Regional Councils, and a member of the wider regional team in the Kharkiv region. She was a highly effective, responsible and genuinely patriotic young woman, whom I knew personally through our work together in Kharkiv as part of the ‘Ze Zhinky’ team and in the field of international politics," said Mezentseva.

"In memory of Kateryna and all those killed and injured, and in the interests of justice, we, together with our colleagues, are submitting a parliamentary petition calling for the identification of all those responsible and the prevention of such tragedies in the future," concluded Mezentseva.

Read more: 25 July has been declared Day of Mourning in Kyiv region for victims of Russian missile attack

What is known about the Russian Federation’s strike on the Kyiv region?