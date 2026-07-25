25 July has been declared Day of Mourning in Kyiv region for victims of Russian missile attack

On Saturday, 25 July, a Day of Mourning was declared in the Kyiv region for the victims of the Russian missile attack.

This was announced by Ruslan Oliinyk, acting head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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A Day of Mourning across the region

"Tomorrow, the Kyiv region will bow its head in mourning for those whose lives were taken by yet another Russian attack. On 24 July, the enemy cynically struck a place where people were gathered. This act of terrorism claimed human lives. Every such loss is an unspeakable pain for families and loved ones, and a shared pain for the whole of the Kyiv region," the statement reads.

On the Day of Mourning, the National Flag of Ukraine and the flag of the Kyiv region will be flown at half-mast throughout the region. Entertainment events will also be restricted.

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