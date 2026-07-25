25 July has been declared Day of Mourning in Kyiv region for victims of Russian missile attack
On Saturday, 25 July, a Day of Mourning was declared in the Kyiv region for the victims of the Russian missile attack.
This was announced by Ruslan Oliinyk, acting head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
A Day of Mourning across the region
"Tomorrow, the Kyiv region will bow its head in mourning for those whose lives were taken by yet another Russian attack. On 24 July, the enemy cynically struck a place where people were gathered. This act of terrorism claimed human lives. Every such loss is an unspeakable pain for families and loved ones, and a shared pain for the whole of the Kyiv region," the statement reads.
On the Day of Mourning, the National Flag of Ukraine and the flag of the Kyiv region will be flown at half-mast throughout the region. Entertainment events will also be restricted.
What is known about the Russian strike on the Kyiv region
- On the afternoon of 24 July, Russian occupiers launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv and the region.
- It later emerged that the Russians had struck one of the firing ranges where an arms exhibition was taking place.
- Ten peopleare known to have been killed and around 100 wounded.
- The Office of the Prosecutor General stated that the investigation will establish who made the decision to hold the event, who approved the venue, time and format of the event, what security measures were in place, and whether the risks were properly assessed under martial law.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the civilian facility in the Kyiv region, which was struck by the enemy on 24 July, does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
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