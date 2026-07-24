Employee of Polish defence company killed in Russian strike on Kyiv region – media

On Friday, 24 July, an employee of a Polish defence company was killed in a Russian missile strike on a defence industry event in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the Polish publication Defence24, citing the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known about the exhibition

The Russian strike occurred during the Defense Demo Day & Defense Expo, held at a privately owned training ground in the Kyiv region. The event was organised by ARMADA, a Ukrainian association of unmanned systems manufacturers.

The event showcased modern technologies for Ukraine’s defence sector and brought together representatives of the defence industry, the armed forces and technology companies.

See more: Ballistic strike on Kyiv region: about 100 injured and 10 killed (updated). PHOTOS

Employee of Polish company killed

According to Defence24, an employee of a Polish defence company was among those killed. The Polish Foreign Ministry clarified that the man was not a Polish citizen.

The ministry added that Polish services remain in contact with those affected and are providing them with the necessary assistance.

"Poland condemns with profound outrage Russia’s latest brutal attacks on Kyiv and Sloviansk. The deaths of innocent civilians and the shelling of Latvia’s Honorary Consulate are further evidence of Moscow’s barbarity and flagrant violation of international law. Russia does not want a just peace—it wants the capitulation of the free world," Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Maciej Wewiór wrote on X.

See more: Emergency rescue operations completed at site of missile strike in Kyiv region – SES. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What is known about Russia’s strike on the Kyiv region

On the afternoon of 24 July, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

It later emerged that the ruscists had struck a training ground where an arms exhibition was taking place.

Ten people are known to have been killed and about 100 injured.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said the investigation would establish who decided to hold the event, who approved its location, time and format, what security measures had been put in place and whether the risks had been properly assessed under martial law.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the civilian facility in the Kyiv region struck by the enemy on 24 July was not under the authority of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

According to the National Police, 23 private homes, hotels, a restaurant and 34 vehicles were damaged.

Read more: Poland wants to launch joint production of Patriot missiles with US and Ukraine