Poland wants to launch joint production of Patriot missiles with US and Ukraine

Poland has proposed to the United States that they establish a trilateral project to manufacture missiles for the Patriot air defense systems, with Ukraine’s participation. They propose locating the production facilities in Poland.

According to Censor.NET, citing PAP, this was stated by Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarniecka, Poland’s Deputy Minister of National Defense.

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According to the official, she presented this initiative during meetings with representatives of the Pentagon and the U.S. State Department.

"We proposed a trilateral partnership between the United States, Ukraine, and Poland to ensure that production takes place in a safe location," Sobkowiak-Charnecka noted.

She explained that this proposal takes into account the U.S. side's concerns regarding the security of production facilities.

The initiative was a response to Trump's statement

According to the deputy minister, the proposal came after U.S. President Donald Trump stated during the NATO summit that he was willing to consider manufacturing components for Patriot systems in cooperation with Ukraine.

Sobkovyak-Charnetska emphasized that Patriot missiles remain one of the most sought-after types of weaponry in the world, which is why Poland is seeking to participate in their joint production.

Poland Wants to Become a Patriot Service Center

During the negotiations, the Polish side also proposed establishing a regional maintenance center for Patriot systems on its territory.

In Warsaw, it is believed that this is facilitated by the development of Poland's defense-industrial complex and the country's strategic location on NATO's eastern flank.

They discussed military cooperation with the United States

A separate topic of the talks was the expansion of the U.S. military presence in Poland. According to the deputy minister, the U.S. has already established a special working group to implement this project, and a similar body is operating within the Polish Ministry of Defense.

In addition, Warsaw expects to sign an agreement in the near future for a new $4 billion U.S. credit line under the Foreign Military Financing program to purchase U.S.-made weapons.

The Polish side also emphasized that the European SAFE defense mechanism does not conflict with the procurement of U.S. military equipment, but can complement it to strengthen the security of Poland and NATO’s entire eastern flank.

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