This winter may be Putin’s last attempt to break Ukraine, - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Russia is gradually depleting its resources, and the coming winter could be the Kremlin’s last chance to force Ukraine to surrender.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement during an appearance on TVP Info.

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Commenting on Polish-Ukrainian relations, Sikorski emphasized that Moscow has been trying for years to drive a wedge between the two nations for its own benefit.

"Putin continues to advance. Putin continues to bomb. It is Putin who is the enemy of both Poland and Ukraine, not us against each other," said the Polish foreign minister.

According to him, as far back as the 17th century, Russian intelligence agencies have used the division between Poles and Ukrainians as a tool of their policy.

Poland Warns of Possible Russian Provocations

Sikorski also warned that the Kremlin might resort to new hybrid operations against NATO countries, particularly Poland.

At the same time, he emphasized that publicly warning of such scenarios reduces the likelihood of their success.

Russia's resources are being depleted

The head of Polish diplomacy drew attention to Russia's economic difficulties.

According to him, in the first half of 2026 alone, Moscow sold 44 metric tons of gold from its reserves—the largest amount in history.

Read more: Russia may be preparing provocation using Ukrainian drones, - Sikorski

"This means that Russia is running out of resources. This winter may be Putin's last hope to break Ukraine. And it is in our interest that Ukraine not only hold out but also win this war," Sikorski emphasized.

On the Talks Between Rubio and Lavrov

Commenting on the meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Sikorski stated that he did not expect any results from it.

In his view, for the war to end, Putin must abandon his plans to invade Ukraine and acknowledge that starting the war was a mistake; however, there are currently no such preconditions.

He criticized Polish politicians

The minister also criticized certain members of the Polish opposition who are calling for an end to support for Ukraine.

According to Sikorski, just a few years ago they were proud to help Kyiv, but now they are effectively fueling anti-Ukrainian sentiment, even though Ukrainian cities continue to come under Russian missile and drone attacks.

Read more: Poland is prepared to provide logistical support for peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, but will not send its own troops, - Sikorski