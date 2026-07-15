Russia may be preparing provocation using Ukrainian drones, - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski warned that Russia may be preparing an operation under a false flag in which it would use Ukrainian drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to Polsat News.

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"Putin even said something along those lines about a month ago. He said: if a NATO country attacks us, we will respond. That is why we suspect that he plans to prepare Ukrainian drones and use them to attack a NATO country or Russia, and then respond to such an attack," said the Polish minister.

According to Sikorski, the dictator Putin might do this because he is desperate and losing.

"Regimes like this always act this way. Let me remind you of the 1939 Gleiwitz provocation, when Abwehr agents, disguised as Polish soldiers, seized radio stations on the territory of what was then the Reich. Our message to Putin is this: we know what you’re planning—don’t do it," the foreign minister emphasized.

Read more: Two suspected Russian agents who may have been planning sabotage operation have been arrested in Germany, - media

What happened before that?