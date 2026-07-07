Two suspected Russian agents who may have been planning sabotage operation have been arrested in Germany, - media

German security services, in collaboration with foreign partners, have foiled a suspected sabotage operation targeting a defence company that manufactures or supplies weapons to Ukraine. Two suspects, believed to have links to the Russian security services, were detained at the Serbian-Hungarian border.

According to Censor.NET, citing Bild, the suspects were arrested after the German security services received intelligence from partner agencies.

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According to the publication, an explosive device was found on the detainees during a search. Investigators suspect that their target may have been one of Germany’s defence industry enterprises, which manufactures or supplies weapons to Ukraine. The name of the facility is not being disclosed for security reasons.

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According to Bild, those arrested were so-called ‘one-off agents’ – operatives recruited to carry out specific sabotage operations without being integrated into a permanent network of agents.

The publication notes that this is one of the first known outcomes of the work carried out by the Joint Centre for Countering Hybrid Threats (GAZ Hybrid), which began operations in Berlin in June. The centre coordinates the activities of various agencies in the fight against espionage, sabotage, cyber-attacks and disinformation campaigns.

At the end of June, the German Minister of the Interior, Alexander Dobrindt, reported that the police had managed to foil a planned terrorist attack involving explosives. According to him, the security services had placed those involved in planning the attack under surveillance in good time, which enabled them to thwart it before it could be carried out.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution’s annual report for 2025 states that Germany is regularly targeted by Russian hybrid operations. According to German counter-intelligence, Moscow is attempting to destabilise the situation in the country and undermine support for Ukraine. At the same time, the Russian authorities traditionally deny any involvement in such activities.