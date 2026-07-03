German Defense Minister Pistorius says he keeps supplies at home "in case of war" with Russia

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the country is preparing for a possible attack and that he and his wife already have supplies at home "in case of war."

He said this in an interview with Der Spiegel, Censor.NET informs.

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Pistorius’s preparations

Answering a question about whether he had personally prepared for possible crisis situations, including whether he had a supply of water, canned food, and a radio, Pistorius said:

"My wife and I would easily be able to provide ourselves with food for several days. Above all, we have taken care of having a sufficient supply of water."

Read more: Germany may reinstate compulsory conscription due to threat from Russia, - Telegraph

Defensive war and assistance to Ukraine

Pistorius also explained why he had often spoken earlier about readiness for war and urged citizens to prepare. According to him, he wanted to shake society up and make Germans realize the threats.

However, his position has not changed: the Bundeswehr is preparing for a defensive war so that no one dares to attack Germany. To this end, the Germans are, in particular, actively introducing drone technologies and adopting Ukraine’s combat experience, the minister said.

Pistorius added that Russia’s war against Ukraine "may have entered a decisive phase," which is why Germany is already preparing around €12 billion as part of a new NATO aid package worth €40 billion.

Read more: Germany is once again trying to buy Tomahawk missiles from US, — FT