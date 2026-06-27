Germany may reinstate compulsory conscription due to threat from Russia, - Telegraph

Due to the Russian threat, the issue of reinstating compulsory military service has been raised in Germany.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing The Telegraph.

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Germany may reinstate conscription as early as 2027

According to the publication, Berlin is considering the possibility of reintroducing compulsory military service for men as early as 2027. There are concerns in the country that there will not be enough volunteers to bolster the armed forces in the face of the threat from Russia.

Thomas Røvekamp, Chair of the Bundestag’s Defence Committee, has stated that the authorities will have to reintroduce conscription if voluntary recruitment fails to produce the desired results.

There is a shortage of volunteers for the Bundeswehr

"If we are unable to meet these targets through voluntary recruitment, we will have to revert to compulsory conscription," he emphasised.

According to him, the final decision is to be taken by 31 July next year.

As noted, in recent years Germany has been trying to increase the size of its armed forces, but has been faced with a shortage of people willing to serve. Despite rising defence spending, it has not yet been possible to recruit a sufficient number of new recruits.

Read more: E5 leaders to meet in Berlin to discuss support for Ukraine

Merz plans to increase the size of the army to 260,000 troops

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has set a target of increasing the size of the Bundeswehr from around 185,000 to 260,000 personnel by 2035. However, there are doubts in parliament as to whether this can be achieved through volunteers alone.

Compulsory military service was abolished in Germany back in 2011. However, following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, defence and security have once again become one of the country’s top priorities.

The German MP also warned that Russia could pose a threat to NATO countries by the end of the decade. That is why, in his view, Germany must take serious steps to prepare for potential challenges.

Germany has recently been actively reviewing its defence policy against the backdrop of Russia’s war against Ukraine.