E5 leaders to meet in Berlin to discuss support for Ukraine

On June 24, the leaders of Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Poland will meet in Berlin to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced in a statement by the Italian government.

The statement notes that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will attend the meeting. Also, Keir Starmer, who announced his resignation on Monday but is currently still performing his duties, will be present at the meeting.

What is known?

The E5 Group is an informal political and defense group of five leading European countries with the largest defense budgets in Europe.

It includes:

France;

Germany;

Italy

Poland

The UK

It was established in 2024 amid growing calls to rearm Europe and improve coordination of efforts to support Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

The group focuses on:

supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia;

developing joint arms production;

strengthening air defense;

reducing dependence on foreign arms suppliers;

coordinating defense spending and standards in Europe.

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