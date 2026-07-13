Poland is prepared to provide logistical support for peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, but will not send its own troops, - Sikorski

Poland has stated that it is prepared to provide logistical support to a potential international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, whilst not planning to deploy its own military personnel to such an operation.

This was stated in Brussels by Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, commenting on today’s meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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A peacekeeping mission for Ukraine

"We are prepared to provide a logistical platform for a possible peacekeeping operation in Ukraine, but the Polish army’s participation in such an operation would be inappropriate," said Sikorski.

At the same time, he emphasised that the United States’ involvement in supporting Ukraine and in future security arrangements remains "desirable and very important" for Warsaw.

According to Sikorski, Ukraine has the right to determine its own future, including the form of international support and security guarantees once the war is over.

Read more: Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski on glorification of Bandera in Ukraine: For us, it is as if monuments to Himmler stood in Germany

Polish-Ukrainian relations

Commenting on the impact of historical disputes on Polish-Ukrainian relations, the Polish Foreign Minister noted that they "above all hinder Ukraine", and that reconciliation between the two nations is possible only on the basis of truth and an honest reflection on the past.

It is expected that the issue of further support for Ukraine and possible practical solutions regarding security guarantees will be discussed on Wednesday at the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris.