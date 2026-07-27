Strike on training ground in Kyiv region: death toll rises to 11; court to determine pre-trial measure for exhibition organiser. PHOTOS

The death toll from the Russian strike on the Kyiv region on 24 July has risen.

This has been reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

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A 66-year-old man, a Ukrainian citizen and diplomat of the Order of Malta, has died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

The total number of victims of the enemy attack has thus risen to 11.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the court is currently determining a preventive measure for the suspect, the organiser of the exhibition. Taking all the risks into account, the prosecution is insisting on detention without the right to bail.





See more: Russian missile strike on exhibition in Kyiv region: UAROR lawyer Kateryna Shalupnya killed. PHOTO

What is known about the Russian strike on the Kyiv region?

On the afternoon of 24 July, Russian occupiers launched a ballistic missile attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region.

It later emerged that the Russians had struck one of the military training grounds where an arms exhibition was taking place.

Ten people are known to have been killed and around 100 wounded.

The Office of the Prosecutor General stated that the investigation will establish who made the decision to hold the event, who approved the venue, time and format of the event, what security measures were in place, and whether the risks were properly assessed under martial law.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the civilian facility in the Kyiv region, which was struck by the enemy on 24 July, does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported that the main organiser of the event has been detained. He has been notified of the charges against him under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court will determine his pre-trial detention measures in the near future. Due to minor injuries, he is currently under guard at a medical facility.

Read more: Russian strike on defence industry event in Kyiv region: "ARMADA" association has provided explanation