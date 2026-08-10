Defence Forces strike Tobolskneftekhim petrochemical plant in Russia’s Tyumen region – General Staff
On 10 August, the Defence Forces struck the Tobolskneftekhim petrochemical plant in Tobolsk, Russia’s Tyumen region.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.
"On 10 August 2026, as part of efforts to reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck the Tobolskneftekhim petrochemical plant in Tobolsk, Russia’s Tyumen region," the statement reads.
In particular, a strike on the facility’s Central Gas Fractionation Unit (CGFU) has been confirmed.
The General Staff said that the CGFU has an annual capacity of approximately 6.6 million tonnes of feedstock. The unit is an important component of the production complex at one of the largest petrochemical enterprises in Russia and Europe.
The enterprise produces feedstock that is critical to the Russian defence industry. Its products include butadiene, isobutylene, maleic anhydride and MTBE (a high-octane oxygen-containing additive). These products are used to manufacture rocket fuel components, aviation fuel, composite materials for UAVs and high-octane petrol.
The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.
"The Defence Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically take measures aimed at ending Russia’s armed aggression," the General Staff added.
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