SSU and Defence Forces hit Yaroslavl oil refinery and FSB Coast Guard vessels in occupied Kerch

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), together with the Defence Forces, has carried out successful strikes on the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Russia’s Yaroslavl, located more than 700 km from Ukraine’s state border, as well as on Russian FSB Coast Guard vessels in temporarily occupied Kerch.

The SSU reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Strike on Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery

The Yaroslavl refinery is one of Russia’s five largest oil refining facilities, with a capacity of almost 15 million tonnes of oil per year. The plant produces petrol, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene and other strategically important petroleum products for Russia’s central regions and the Moscow metropolitan area.

According to the SSU, at least six explosions were heard at the facility following the Ukrainian drone attack, and fires broke out in four different parts of the refinery.

Preliminary reports indicate that four RVS-2000 crude oil storage tanks were damaged, causing an oil spill. Two of the tanks are on fire. In addition, the key ELOU-1 and AVT-3 processing units were damaged, with fires also breaking out there.

Watch more: Drone attack on Yaroslavl: "Slavneft-YANOS" refinery may have been targeted. VIDEO

Vessels hit in occupied Kerch

Drone strikes on the port of Kerch (temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea) also damaged two Project 10410 Svetlyak-class patrol vessels of the Russian FSB Coast Guard: the Balaklava and the Kerch.

Read more: Saratov Oil Refinery, Engels Airfield, oil depot in Kaluga Region, and other enemy facilities were hit, - General Staff