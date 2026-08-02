Saratov Oil Refinery, Engels Airfield, oil depot in Kaluga Region, and other enemy facilities were hit, - General Staff

On the night of August 2, 2026, as part of efforts to reduce the military and economic capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of enemy targets on the territory of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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A Blow to the Oil Refinery

Yes, the Saratov Oil Refinery in Saratov (Saratov Oblast, Russian Federation) was struck.

A strike on a facility was recorded, followed by a fire on the company's premises.

The General Staff notes that the Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in the Volga region. Its refining capacity is approximately 7 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The refinery plays a role in meeting the needs of the Russian military-industrial complex and the Russian Armed Forces.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Watch more: Drones attacked Saratov region: fire at oil refinery; infrastructure damage in Engels. VIDEO+PHOTOS

"Engels" Airfield

The airfield "Engels" in the Saratov Region of the Russian Federation was also struck.

A strike on a target was recorded, followed by a fire on the airfield grounds.

The Engels Airfield is one of Russia's main strategic aviation bases, home to Tu-95MS and Tu-160 bombers, which are regularly used to launch missile strikes against Ukraine.

See also: Drones attacked the Saratov region: an oil refinery, an airfield, and a Wildberries warehouse were hit. VIDEO + PHOTO REPORT

Damage to the oil depot and other facilities

In addition, the "Lyudinovskaya" oil depot in Lyudinovo (Kaluga Oblast, Russian Federation) was hit.

The oil depot is used to store and supply fuel and lubricants, in particular to meet the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.