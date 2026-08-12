AFU unmanned systems units carried out over 449,000 missions in July – General Staff. INFOGRAPHICS

Drone Industry

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have increased the use of unmanned and robotic systems on the battlefield and for logistics missions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Effectiveness of unmanned systems

In July 2026, unmanned systems units carried out 449,000 missions, 3% more than in June. As a result, 226,000 enemy targets were hit, representing an increase of 13%.

Use of UGVs

In addition, the Defence Forces are actively expanding the use of unmanned ground vehicles. In July, UGVs carried out more than 23,700 missions, 41% more than a month earlier.

Advantage in FPV drones

The Defence Forces of Ukraine also continue to hold an advantage in the use of FPV drones. In July, Ukrainian units carried out 376,000 FPV missions, representing a further increase of 6% compared with June. The ratio of FPV drone use stands at 1.6 to 1 in Ukraine’s favour.

Preserving troops’ lives

"The Defence Forces of Ukraine are developing unmanned systems primarily to preserve the lives and health of military personnel. The more missions that can be carried out remotely, the fewer people are exposed to the risk of direct contact with the enemy," the General Staff stressed.

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