Zelenskyy speaks with Saudi crown prince: steps under Drone Deal discussed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud the steps that will be taken shortly under the Drone Deal between the two countries.

The head of state reported this on social media, Censor.NET informs.

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Implementation of the Drone Deal

"We are in contact with Ukraine’s friends and partners virtually every day to enhance security. Today, we had a very substantive conversation with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. There are areas in which Ukraine and Saudi Arabia can strengthen each other’s ability to protect lives and people. We discussed the steps we will take shortly under the Drone Deal between our countries," Zelenskyy said.

For his part, the Crown Prince spoke about Saudi Arabia’s agreements with Türkiye and Pakistan and the related prospects.

Global food security

"We coordinated our positions and contacts so that our countries can deliver more positive results in the field of food security. This is a global necessity," the Ukrainian leader emphasised.

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