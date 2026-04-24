Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Saudi Arabia: We are developing agreements in fields of security, energy and infrastructure. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Saudi Arabia.
Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.
What is known
"I have arrived in Saudi Arabia, where I will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud," the message reads.
The President noted that financial guarantees for our stability were secured yesterday at a meeting with European leaders.
What will be discussed
"Today we are developing agreements with Saudi Arabia in the fields of security, energy and infrastructure.
It is important that this strengthening is mutual. I value the substantive cooperation between our countries," Zelenskyy said.
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