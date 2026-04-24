Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Saudi Arabia: We are developing agreements in fields of security, energy and infrastructure. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Saudi Arabia.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.

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What is known

"I have arrived in Saudi Arabia, where I will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud," the message reads.

The President noted that financial guarantees for our stability were secured yesterday at a meeting with European leaders.

Read more: Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have signed defense cooperation agreement, - Zelenskyy

What will be discussed

"Today we are developing agreements with Saudi Arabia in the fields of security, energy and infrastructure.



It is important that this strengthening is mutual. I value the substantive cooperation between our countries," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Russia took satellite images of US airbase in Saudi Arabia few days before attack on Iran, — Zelenskyy