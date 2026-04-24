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News Video Zelenskyy visits Saudi Arabia
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Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Saudi Arabia: We are developing agreements in fields of security, energy and infrastructure. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Saudi Arabia.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

"I have arrived in Saudi Arabia, where I will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud," the message reads.

The President noted that financial guarantees for our stability were secured yesterday at a meeting with European leaders.

Read more: Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have signed defense cooperation agreement, - Zelenskyy

What will be discussed

"Today we are developing agreements with Saudi Arabia in the fields of security, energy and infrastructure.

It is important that this strengthening is mutual. I value the substantive cooperation between our countries," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Russia took satellite images of US airbase in Saudi Arabia few days before attack on Iran, — Zelenskyy

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (8885) Saudi Arabia (116)
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