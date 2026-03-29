Russia took satellite images of US airbase in Saudi Arabia few days before attack on Iran, — Zelenskyy

Russia took satellite images of the U.S. airbase in Saudi Arabia three times in the days leading up to Iran’s attack on it. U.S. military personnel were injured in the strike.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with the American television network NBC News, according to Censor.NET.

Russia provides intelligence to Iran

Zelenskyy stated that he is 100% certain that Russia is sharing intelligence with Iran to help Tehran attack U.S. troops in the Middle East.

"I think Russia is interested in helping the Iranians. And I don't just believe—I know—that they are sharing information. Are they helping the Iranians? Of course. To what extent? One hundred percent," said the head of state.

He noted that, based on Ukraine’s experience, Russia’s repeated photographing of targets over the course of several days is a sign that an attack is being planned.

"We know that if they (the Russians, ed.) take reconnaissance photos once, they are preparing. If they take them a second time, it’s like a simulation. A third time means they will attack in a day or two," Zelenskyy said.

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