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News Zelenskyy visits Saudi Arabia Ukraine’s assistance to Middle Eastern countries
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Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have signed defense cooperation agreement, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an important agreement between the defense ministries of Ukraine and Saudi Arabia on defense cooperation.

The head of state made the announcement on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Prior to the start of our meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, a relevant document was signed. It lays the groundwork for future contracts, technological cooperation, and investments, and strengthens Ukraine’s international role as a security contributor," the president noted.

Україна та Саудівська Аравія підписали документ про оборонне співробітництво

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is ready to share its expertise and systems with Saudi Arabia and to cooperate in order to better protect lives.

Україна та Саудівська Аравія підписали документ про оборонне співробітництво

"For five years now, Ukrainians have been fighting against the very same ballistic missile and drone attacks that the Iranian regime is currently launching against the Middle East and the Gulf region. And Saudi Arabia has what Ukraine is interested in. This cooperation could be mutually beneficial.

We also discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region in general, Russia’s support for the Iranian regime, the situation on fuel markets, and potential energy cooperation," the president concluded.

Україна та Саудівська Аравія підписали документ про оборонне співробітництво
Україна та Саудівська Аравія підписали документ про оборонне співробітництво

Watch more: Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian experts working in Saudi Arabia: first results are in. VIDEO

What led up to this?

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously spoken of the specific achievements of Ukrainian units in defending Middle Eastern countries from Iranian attacks.

Read more: U.S. and six Middle Eastern countries have asked Ukraine for help, - Zelenskyy

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9280) defense (888) Saudi Arabia (118)
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