U.S. and six Middle Eastern countries have asked Ukraine for help, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United States has approached Ukraine regarding its bases in the Middle East, as well as in six other countries.

The head of state made this statement in an interview with Le Monde, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to him, this includes Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait.

"We are already working with some of them, and our teams of experts are already on the ground: assessing the situation and sharing their invaluable experience. Because no matter how many Patriot, THAAD, and other air defense systems there are in the Middle East, that won’t be enough for a fully functional air defense system. There are modern interceptors that must be capable of countering dense drone strikes," he noted.

Read more: Drone interception units deployed in Gulf countries to protect infrastructure – Umerov

Zelenskyy expressed his hope that Middle Eastern countries would also provide Ukraine with the opportunity to strengthen its defenses.

"They have certain air defense missiles that we are short on. We would like to negotiate this.

Money is the most scarce resource right now. Currently, our defense industry is operating at half capacity, and we need more funding to produce drones for our own use. Therefore, we are ready to sell the systems we have in surplus to our partners. And we’re not just selling them—we’ll share our expertise. Interceptor drones don’t work without our expertise. It’s the system that works," he concluded.

Read more: Ukrainian teams are making tangible difference in saving lives in Middle East, — Foreign Ministry

What happened before?

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously spoke about the specific achievements of Ukrainian units in defending Middle Eastern countries from Iranian attacks.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that three professional Ukrainian teams had been dispatched to the Middle East. They will be working in various countries across the region to combat Iranian drones. In exchange for this assistance, Kyiv hopes to receive missiles for its Patriot air defense systems.

Ukraine has provided the United States with drone interception technology to enhance security in the Middle East.

Read more: Ukrainians are shocked by way 8 Patriot missiles are launched in Middle East after "Shahed", - Times