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News Ukraine’s assistance to Middle Eastern countries
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Ukrainian teams are making tangible difference in saving lives in Middle East, — Foreign Ministry

Tikhyi on the successes of Ukrainian teams in the Middle East

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported "immediate successes" by Ukrainian teams in the Middle East.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi during a briefing.

There have been immediate successes

"There have been successes. Ukrainian teams have achieved immediate successes in protecting lives in the Middle East from these aerial threats," Tykhyi noted.

Regarding the specifics of Ukraine’s assistance, the spokesperson cited remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about groups of Ukrainian experts working in the Gulf countries, noting that this assistance is "comprehensive."

Various forms of support

"We're talking about various forms of this support—both immediate protection right now and the development of long-term systems that will provide better protection against aerial attacks," he said.

Tikhyi emphasized that Ukraine is the undisputed leader in terms of experience in defending against large-scale air strikes.

Read more: Negotiations between Ukraine and US have been substantive, but no progress has been made due to Russia’s stance, — Foreign Ministry

What happened before?

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously spoke about the specific achievements of Ukrainian units in defending Middle Eastern countries from Iranian attacks.

Author: 

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (847) middle east (90) Heorhii Tykhyi (43)
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