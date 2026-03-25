Negotiations between Ukraine and US have been substantive, but no progress has been made due to Russia’s stance, — Foreign Ministry

The talks between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Florida were substantive, but no progress has been made due to the Kremlin's stance.

This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi in comments to journalists, according to Censor.NET.

Russia is blocking the peace process

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russia is blocking peace talks. Moscow has no interest in diplomacy and is banking on war.

"Ukraine has concrete proposals even on the most complex issues, but everything depends on Russia," Tykhyi said.

According to him, Ukraine is calling for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia, as well as high-level negotiations that could break the deadlock.

At the same time, work is continuing on humanitarian issues—prisoner exchanges and the return of civilians. This area remains a priority regardless of how the negotiations proceed, the Foreign Ministry added.

Read more: Russia is bluffing and dragging out negotiations, - Melnyk

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