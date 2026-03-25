Negotiations between Ukraine and US have been substantive, but no progress has been made due to Russia’s stance, — Foreign Ministry
The talks between the Ukrainian and American delegations in Florida were substantive, but no progress has been made due to the Kremlin's stance.
This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi in comments to journalists, according to Censor.NET.
Russia is blocking the peace process
According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russia is blocking peace talks. Moscow has no interest in diplomacy and is banking on war.
"Ukraine has concrete proposals even on the most complex issues, but everything depends on Russia," Tykhyi said.
According to him, Ukraine is calling for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia, as well as high-level negotiations that could break the deadlock.
At the same time, work is continuing on humanitarian issues—prisoner exchanges and the return of civilians. This area remains a priority regardless of how the negotiations proceed, the Foreign Ministry added.
What led up to
- On the eve of the meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his readiness to resume negotiations aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine. He announced that the political delegation of the Ukrainian negotiating team had already departed for the United States. The meeting between the parties is expected to take place this Saturday.
- Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia will not participate in the talks between Ukraine and the United States scheduled for March 21.
- Subsequently, media reports indicated that Ukraine would be represented by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, Head of the Presidential Office Kirill Budanov, and Chairman of the "Servant of the People" faction Davyd Arakhamia. Representing the United States will be Special Representative of the President Steve Witkoff.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations with U.S. representatives on Sunday.
- On March 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that there were indications of a possible resumption of prisoner exchanges during negotiations in the United States.
- Vitkoff stated that the talks between the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations in Florida "focused on key issues regarding the establishment of a sustainable and reliable security framework for Ukraine."
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