Russia is bluffing and dragging out negotiations, - Melnyk

Andrii Melnyk, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN, stated that Russia has not achieved its strategic goals and is attempting to derail the negotiations with unrealistic demands.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

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"What we are witnessing is a carefully staged performance that Russia continues to put on," he said.

According to him, Moscow is simultaneously creating the illusion of an inevitable victory and demonstrating a supposed willingness to dictate the terms of Ukraine’s surrender.

Melnyk emphasized that the Kremlin’s bluff lies in its assertion of an inevitable victory, while the lie lies in its stated willingness to compromise. In reality, he said, Vladimir Putin seeks to achieve Ukraine’s de facto surrender.

The diplomat noted that Russia has not achieved any of its strategic objectives since the start of the full-scale invasion.

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"We are dealing with the longest three-day blitzkrieg in human history, one that has been going on for over four years," he said.

According to his data, it took Russian troops over three years to occupy approximately 9,300 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory. At the current pace, Melnyk calculated, it would take Russia over 180 years to capture all of Ukraine.

He also emphasized that it is precisely because of setbacks on the front lines that Moscow is making ultimatums—in particular, insisting on concessions regarding territories it has been unable to occupy by force, while simultaneously demanding elections without a ceasefire.

Separately, the diplomat drew attention to Russia’s economic difficulties: a growing budget deficit, a lack of reserves, and virtually zero economic growth are complicating the financing of the war.

At the same time, Melnyk emphasized that Ukraine remains committed to a peaceful settlement. According to him, Kyiv is ready to continue negotiations mediated by the United States to achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.

Read more: Russia is confident of victory and superiority in war with Ukraine, - US intelligence