Russia is confident of victory and superiority in war with Ukraine, - US intelligence

Russia retains its military advantage and is confident in its ability to dictate the terms for ending the war.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this is stated in the annual U.S. Intelligence Community Threat Assessment.

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"Moscow is almost certainly counting on winning on the battlefield in Ukraine and forcing a settlement on its own terms," the document states.

In addition, the report notes that U.S. efforts to achieve peace could change the situation and mitigate the regional consequences of the conflict. The report emphasizes that "the continuation of the war increases the risk of both accidental and deliberate escalation into a direct conflict between Russia and NATO forces."

U.S. intelligence warns that Russia's use of nuclear threats and the combat deployment of medium-range missile systems in Ukraine are increasing the risk of the conflict escalating.

Russia retains the ability to act against Western interests

An American intelligence report states that Russia continues to pose a threat to the interests of the United States and its allies, particularly through military and non-military means of influence. In particular, the report mentions the explosion on a railway in Poland in November 2025.

Read more: Return to normal relations with Russia is impossible, — Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys

"Russia retains the ability to selectively challenge U.S. interests on a global scale through both military and non-military means. "Even despite wartime losses, Russia’s ground forces have grown, and its air and naval forces remain intact and are likely more capable than they were before the full-scale invasion," according to U.S. intelligence

The document also notes that Russia is deepening its cooperation with China, Iran, and North Korea by:

cyber operations

misinformation

manipulation of energy markets

sabotage

"At the same time, a lasting resolution to the war in Ukraine could pave the way for a thaw in U.S.-Russia relations and an improvement in bilateral geostrategic and commercial ties," the report notes.

Read more: United States lifted sanctions on number of individuals and entities acting in Russia’s interests