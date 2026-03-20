Drone interception units deployed in Gulf countries to protect infrastructure – Umerov
Drone interception units have been deployed in the Gulf countries to protect civilian and critical infrastructure.
As reported by Censor.NET, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said this.
What is known
As noted, over the past week, Umerov visited the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan. He held meetings with the leadership of the states and relevant agencies.
At the same time, Ukrainian military specialists are working in each of these countries under the coordination of the National Security and Defense Council.
Two areas of work
According to Umerov, the work is focused on two areas.
- The first is the use of Ukrainian technologies to counter aerial threats, in particular UAV attacks.
- The second is consultations with partners on assessing the security situation and preparing practical air defense solutions taking into account Ukraine's experience.
"Our teams conducted an expert assessment of the protection of critical infrastructure facilities and developed concrete solutions. Expert recommendations are also being provided on improving the effectiveness of certain air defense systems," the National Security and Defense Council Secretary said.
Umerov also said that interception units had been deployed to protect civilian and critical infrastructure. Work is also underway to expand coverage areas.
Next steps
Further steps were also outlined for developing long-term security cooperation with each of these countries.
"Ukraine stands in defense of life and sovereignty alongside those who support us in preserving our independence. We seek to strengthen the security partnership with our allies further," Umerov stressed.
Background
- Earlier, Zelenskyy said that three professional Ukrainian teams had left for the Middle East. They will work in different countries in the region in the fight against Iranian drones. In exchange for this assistance, Kyiv expects to receive missiles for Patriot air defense systems.
- Ukraine has provided the United States with drone interception technologies to boost security in the Middle East.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password