One-fifth of Wildberries warehouse in Bashkortostan gutted by fire following Ukrainian strike. SATELLITE IMAGES

One-fifth of the Russian Wildberries logistics centre in the village of Chishmy, Bashkortostan, was gutted by fire following a Ukrainian strike on 13 August.

This is evidenced by a satellite image published by the Russian Service of Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The image, taken today at 1 p.m., shows that the fire destroyed almost 30,000 square metres of the warehouse. The image also shows drone impact marks on the roof in other parts of the building, meaning the damage inside the warehouse may be more extensive.

This facility became the 21st logistics centre in Russia to be damaged or destroyed in Ukrainian attacks since 18 July.

See more: Wildberries logistics centre attacked in Bashkortostan. VIDEO+PHOTOS





Background

On 13 August, it was also reported that a large Russian oil refinery complex in Bashkortostan had been hit.

A Wildberries logistics centre was attacked in the Chishmy district of Bashkortostan.

Construction of the Wildberries logistics centre at the Centre for Agricultural Technologies agro-industrial park in the Chishmy district began in 2024. The facility covers a total area of approximately 186,800 square metres. It is divided into two buildings covering 123,300 square metres and 63,500 square metres, respectively.

See more: Major Russian oil refinery complex in Bashkortostan has been hit. PHOTO