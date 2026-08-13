Major Russian oil refinery complex in Bashkortostan has been hit. PHOTO

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have struck a major Russian oil refining complex, ‘Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat’ (Bashkortostan). The complex combines oil refining, chemical and gas-chemical production facilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Locals reported seeing smoke coming from the site on the morning of 13 August. A drone alert had previously been issued in the republic.







"Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat": what is known?

"Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat" is one of Russia’s largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes, located in the city of Salavat, Bashkortostan.

It is part of the Gazprom group.

The complex has been in operation since 1948 and comprises an oil refinery, a gas chemical plant and the ‘Monomer’ plant.

Its design capacity is around 10 million tonnes of crude oil per year. However, actual processing volumes have been lower in recent years: for example, in 2022, they stood at around 6.8 million tonnes.

It produces petrol, diesel and aviation fuel, bitumen, lubricants, polyethylene, ammonia, methanol, butyl alcohols and other petrochemical products.

It is not just an oil refinery. The plant has a full-cycle hydrocarbon processing facility and combines oil refining with large-scale petrochemical production. Its operations are therefore important both for the Russian fuel market and for the production of chemical products.

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