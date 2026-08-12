Orsk refinery halts operations after UAV strikes – Reuters

Russia’s Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery halted processing on 11 August following a fire caused by a Ukrainian UAV attack.

Reuters reported this, citing industry sources, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The sources said that a drone had damaged some of the refinery’s processing units.

The Orsk refinery has a design capacity of 5.76 million metric tons of crude oil per year, or about 115,200 barrels per day.

In 2024, the facility processed 4.2 million metric tons of crude oil, producing 1.8 million metric tons of diesel fuel, 600,000 metric tons of gasoline, 500,000 metric tons of bitumen, and 200,000 metric tons of fuel oil.

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Background

On the night of 11 August, a large fire broke out at a Wildberries logistics complex in Russia’s Voronezh region. Before the fire, local residents reported explosions.

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces later confirmed that the Wildberries facility in Voronezh had been hit.

It was also reported that on the morning of 11 August, a fire broke out at the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in Orsk, Russia’s Orenburg region, following an attack. Local residents reported explosions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Orsknefteorgsintez refinery.

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