"Orsknefteorgsintez" oil refinery was struck by Defense Forces, fire has been reported, - General Staff
On the night of August 11, Ukrainian defense forces struck the "Orsknefteorgsintez" oil refinery in the Orenburg Region of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The facility is one of the largest oil refineries in the Orenburg Region and plays a key role in Russia’s fuel and energy sector.
"The refinery has a capacity of approximately 6 million metric tons of crude oil per year. It produces automotive gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, and other petroleum products.
A fire has been reported. The extent of the damage is being assessed," the statement said.
Background
- On the night of August 11, a large-scale fire broke out at the Wildberries logistics complex in Russia’s Voronezh Region. Before the fire broke out, local residents reported hearing explosions.
- Subsequently, the commander of the USF confirmed that the Wildberries facility in Voronezh had been hit.
It was also reported that on the morning of August 11, in Orsk, Orenburg Oblast, Russia, a fire broke out at the "Orsknefteorgsintez" oil refinery following an attack. Local residents reported hearing explosions.
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