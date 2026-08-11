Fire has broken out at "Rosneft" oil refinery in Khabarovsk Krai. VIDEO

On the morning of 11 August, a fire broke out at the Komsomolsk Oil Refinery in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, in Russia’s Khabarovsk Krai; the refinery is owned by the Russian oil company "Rosneft".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the monitoring project Astra.

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The first reports of a fire on the premises of "RN-Komsomolsk Oil Refinery" LLC began to emerge at around 11:00 local time.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. There is as yet no information on possible casualties or the extent of damage to the facility.

The Komsomolsk Oil Refinery is located in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, approximately 6,500 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

What is known about this refinery?

The Komsomolsk Oil Refinery (RN-Komsomolsk Oil Refinery) is located in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk Krai, Russian Federation. The facility is part of the Russian oil company Rosneft.

The plant’s design capacity is approximately 8 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

The refinery processes crude oil and produces, in particular:

petrol;

diesel fuel;

aviation/jet fuel;

fuel oil;

crude oil and other petroleum products.

The products are supplied to the Russian Far East, and some may be exported to countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

See more: Fuel and lubricants depots are ablaze near Rostov, Russia. VIDEO+PHOTOS