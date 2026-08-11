More than 1,900 km from Ukraine: fire broke out at oil refinery in Orsk following attack. PHOTO

On the morning of 11 August, a fire broke out at the "Orsknefteorgsintez" oil refinery in Orsk, Orenburg Oblast, Russia, following an attack. Local residents reported hearing explosions.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing OSINT sources.

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According to monitoring sources, the ‘Orsknefteorgsintez’ oil refinery was targeted in the attack.

A major fire broke out on the plant’s premises following the explosions. Footage showing the scale of the blaze has begun circulating online.

Information regarding the causes of the explosions, possible damage and casualties is currently being verified.





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Previous attacks

On 29 April and during the night of 30 April, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck key enemy targets. In particular, the Orsknefteorgsintez plant was hit.

On 11 November 2025, drones also attacked this oil refinery. At that time, at least four explosions were heard on the plant’s premises, followed by a cloud of smoke.

Furthermore, drones attacked the plant on 3 October as well.

What is known about the plant?

"Orsknefteorgsintez" (Orsk Oil Refinery) is a large oil refinery in the city of Orsk, Orenburg Oblast, the Russian Federation.

Its capacity is approximately 5.8–6.0 million tonnes of crude oil per year according to current industry data; older sources cite a figure of 6.6 million tonnes.

The refinery has units for primary processing, catalytic reforming, hydrotreating, isomerisation and hydrocracking. The hydrocracking complex was commissioned in 2018.

The plant produces a wide range of petroleum products:

petrol;

diesel fuel;

jet fuel;

fuel oil;

bitumen;

lubricants and base oils;

other petroleum products.

The refinery is capable of producing around 30 types of products.