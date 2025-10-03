New deep strike at 1,400 km: SSU long-range drones hit one of Russia’s leading oil refineries, "Orsknefteorgsintez". VIDEO

Long-range strike drones of the SSU's Special Group "Alpha" once again hit a target at a distance of 1400 km in the city of Orsk.

According to Censor.NET, the "bavovna" was burning at the "Orsknefteorgsintez" oil refinery in the Orenburg region of Russia. This refinery has four primary oil processing units and its capacity is 6.6 million tonnes of oil per year. The refinery produces about 30 different types of products: motor gasoline, diesel fuel, oils, jet fuel, bitumen, and fuel oil.

The video shows how, after the arrival of drones from the SSU's Special Group "Alpha", columns of black smoke rise above the refinery. An evacuation was announced at the refinery, and local authorities in Orsk urged not to panic.

"The SSU continues to cause serious damage to the Russian economy by targeting oil and gas facilities in Russia. The decrease in oil and dollar revenues to the budget directly affects the aggressor's ability to continue the war against Ukraine. Almost 40% of Russian oil refineries are already idle. We will continue to work to increase this figure," reported by an informed source in the SSU.

