Resident of Saratov expresses her dissatisfaction with course of "SMO" to sound of air raid sirens: "When will this all end? I’m already tired of it". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a resident of Saratov, Russia, listening to air raid alarms at night.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian woman expresses her dissatisfaction and complains of fatigue.
