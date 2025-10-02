ENG
Resident of Saratov expresses her dissatisfaction with course of "SMO" to sound of air raid sirens: "When will this all end? I’m already tired of it". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a resident of Saratov, Russia, listening to air raid alarms at night.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian woman expresses her dissatisfaction and complains of fatigue.

Watch more: Explosions in Saratov: drones likely attacked oil refinery. VIDEO

