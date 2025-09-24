ENG
Sea and air drones attack Russian Novorossiysk: "Oh, look what’s happening there!!! They’re firing at them, but for some reason they’re not hitting them". VIDEO

Sea and air drones attacked Novorossiysk, Russia, where the naval base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is located.

According to Censor.NET, video footage of the attacks and their outcome has been published online.

Warning: Strong language!

Read more: Russian ships are currently absent from Black Sea due to weather conditions - Navy

drone (2064) Black Sea Fleet (196)
