Unmanned aerial systems struck large ’TANECO’ oil refinery in Tatarstan. VIDEO

Unmanned aerial systems struck the TANECO oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk, Republic of Tatarstan.

According to Censor.NET, operators from the 1st Independent Centre and the 413th ‘Raid’ Regiment, in coordination with other units of the Defence Forces, carried out a strike on one of Tatneft’s key oil refining assets.

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Details about the 'TANECO' oil refinery

The complex was established as a large-scale enterprise in the oil refining and petrochemical industries and was commissioned in 2011. The plant’s design capacity in terms of feedstock is approximately 13 million tonnes of crude oil per year.

The refinery produces over 20 types of products, including AI-92, AI-95, AI-98 and AI-100 motor petrol, Euro 5-standard diesel fuel, aviation fuel, base oils and marine fuel.

As a result of the DeepStrike strikes, explosions and fires were reported on the site. The full extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

The Unmanned Systems Forces state that they are continuing to systematically reduce the enemy’s ability to wage war against Ukraine.

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