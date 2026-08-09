S-400 air defense system in Gelendzhik and three ships of Russian shadow fleet in Black Sea were hit, - Madiar
Unmanned systems forces struck several Russian air defense units and three vessels of the Russian Federation’s shadow fleet in the Black Sea.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by USF Commander Robert (Madiar) Brovdi.
An S-400 was hit in Gelendzhik
In particular, he said that an air defense system in Gelendzhik was hit; on August 8, between 9:25 a.m. and 12:51 p.m., it launched six missiles.
"The S-400 position in Gelendzhik, on the coast, right next to the catacombs, burned and sputtered for three hours. In addition, four other elements of the Russian air defense system were destroyed on the night of August 8–9, all on Russian territory. Three vessels of the Russian shadow fleet were captured in the Black Sea (one tanker and two dry cargo ships)," he clarified.
Details
According to Brovdi, the following were hit overnight:
- Location of the S-400 "Triumph" air defense system, near Gelendzhik, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation, 413th SBS "Raid" Operational Unit;
- "TOR" air defense system, Pudovoy, Rostov region, Russian Federation, 1st Operational Center of the Special Forces;
- "Pantsir-S1" Air Defense Missile System, located in Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation, 1st Operational Command of the Air Defense Forces;
- "Podlyot-K1" radar station, Golovatka, Rostov Oblast, Russian Federation, 1st Operational Center of the USF;
- "Kasta 2E2" radar station, Latonovo, Rostov Oblast, Russian Federation, 1st Operational Center of the USF;
- 1 oil tanker, waters of the Black Sea, 413 op SBS "Raid";
- 2 dry cargo ships, Black Sea waters, 413rd SBS Unit "Raid," 412th USF Brigade "Nemesis."
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