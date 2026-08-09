S-400 air defense system in Gelendzhik and three ships of Russian shadow fleet in Black Sea were hit, - Madiar

Unmanned systems forces struck several Russian air defense units and three vessels of the Russian Federation’s shadow fleet in the Black Sea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by USF Commander Robert (Madiar) Brovdi.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

An S-400 was hit in Gelendzhik

In particular, he said that an air defense system in Gelendzhik was hit; on August 8, between 9:25 a.m. and 12:51 p.m., it launched six missiles.

"The S-400 position in Gelendzhik, on the coast, right next to the catacombs, burned and sputtered for three hours. In addition, four other elements of the Russian air defense system were destroyed on the night of August 8–9, all on Russian territory. Three vessels of the Russian shadow fleet were captured in the Black Sea (one tanker and two dry cargo ships)," he clarified.

Read more: Enemy S-400, Pantsir and Russian warehouse in Crimea hit, - General Staff

Details

According to Brovdi, the following were hit overnight: