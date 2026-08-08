Armed Forces of Ukraine struck Ilsky and Syzran oil refineries and "Syvash" post, - General Staff

On the night of August 8, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked two Russian oil refineries and a technical observation post at the "Sivash" drilling rig in the Black Sea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The Ilsky Oil Refinery Was Hit

In particular, a strike was recorded at the "Ilsky Oil Refinery" LLC in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. A fire broke out on the company's premises following the strike.

The Ilsk oil refinery has six processing units with a total refining capacity of approximately 6.6 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The facility receives, stores, and refines hydrocarbon feedstock, and also produces and ships petroleum products.

According to the Defense Forces, the plant's products are used, in particular, to meet the needs of Russian troops.

Strike on the Syzran Oil Refinery

An attack was also reported on the Syzran Oil Refinery JSC in the city of Syzran, Samara region.

After the impact on the company's premises, a fire broke out.

The Syzran Refinery is part of Rosneft’s oil complex. Its design capacity is approximately 8.5 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The refinery produces more than 20 types of petroleum products, including motor fuels and road bitumen.

The facility is one of the key sites in the oil refining industry of the Samara Region and, according to the Ukrainian side, supplies fuel, in particular, to meet the needs of Russian troops.

An observation post in the Black Sea has been hit

In addition, the Defense Forces reported that they had struck a Russian military technical surveillance post located on the "Sivash" self-elevating drilling rig in the waters of the Black Sea.

According to the Ukrainian side, the enemy used the facility to deploy surveillance equipment and ensure its operation in the Black Sea.

The extent of the damage and the final results of the impact on all facilities are currently being assessed.

Read more: Early detection radar, UAV repeaters and other Russian facilities hit in temporarily occupied territories, - General Staff