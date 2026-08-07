Early detection radar, UAV repeaters and other Russian facilities hit in temporarily occupied territories, - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck early-warning radar stations, UAV relay stations, and other targets belonging to the Russian invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

On the night of August 7, an early-warning radar station near Olenivka and a facility for storing, preparing, and launching attack UAVs in the Hvardiyiske area were struck.

Both sites are located in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

Watch more: "Pantsir-S1" air defence system and Russian military crane have been destroyed in occupied Crimea, - DIU. VIDEO

Other Lesions

It was also confirmed that two ground-based control repeaters for "Geran"/"Gerbera"-type strike UAVs were destroyed—in Olenivka (Autonomous Republic of Crimea) and Zalizny Port (Kherson region).

"Ground-based repeaters ensure stable communication and the transmission of commands between operators and strike drones, increasing their range and effectiveness," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine explained.

Defenders struck an enemy fuel and lubricants depot in the Melitopol area and a repair unit of the occupying forces near Yakymivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.