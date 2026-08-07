"Pantsir-S1" air defence system and Russian military crane have been destroyed in occupied Crimea, - DIU. VIDEO

Military intelligence operatives have struck a Russian ‘Pantsir-S1’ anti-aircraft missile and gun system and a military crane belonging to the invaders in occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, according to Censor.NET.

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The value of the destroyed "Pantsir" is estimated at approximately 15 million US dollars.

"To engage the occupiers’ ground targets during the operation that took place in early August 2026, we used Magura multi-purpose naval platforms, which carry FPV drones," the Main Intelligence Directorate added.

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