Russian man films burning fuel tankers and trucks on road to Crimea: "I can’t see sh#t! What adrenaline rush". VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a Russian man filming burning trucks and fuel tankers on one of the logistics routes leading to temporarily occupied Crimea.
As reported by Censor.NET, the footage also shows that traffic on the highway has been blocked and vehicles are being diverted. This is likely due to damage to the road surface caused by previous strikes by the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
In the video, the Russian man emotionally comments on what he sees, describing the drive past the burning trucks as "adrenaline".
"Faster! Three vehicles are burning here, f#ck! Go! I can’t see sh#t! What an adrenaline rush," the Russian driver adds.
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