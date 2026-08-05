New gasoline transport rules introduced in Crimea amid fuel shortage: female occupier searches for new canisters. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian woman complaining about new problems on the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula, where additional rules for transporting gasoline have been introduced following fuel shortages and queues at filling stations.

According to Censor.NET, since August 4, only canisters of a prescribed type may be used to transport fuel across the Crimean Bridge.

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According to the woman, such canisters are virtually impossible to find, forcing local residents to borrow them from one another in order to transport fuel. It appears that not only gasoline but also containers for it have now become scarce in Crimea.

In addition to the fuel problems, the video reports that some parts of the peninsula have been without electricity for between three and seven days, adding further inconvenience for the occupiers.

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