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Wildberries logistics centre attacked in Bashkortostan. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A Wildberries logistics centre has been attacked in the Chishminsky District of Bashkortostan.

This was reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

It is noted that construction of the Wildberries logistics centre on the site of the ‘Centre for Agricultural Technologies’ agropark in the Chishminsky District began in 2024. The total area of the facility is approximately 186,800 square metres. It is divided into two buildings – measuring 123,300 m² and 63,500 m² respectively.

The complex is not yet fully completed; work is proceeding in stages, but part of the capacity is already being used for the company’s logistics operations.

Wildberries’ logistics facilities attacked in Bashkortostan
Wildberries’ logistics facilities attacked in Bashkortostan
Wildberries’ logistics facilities attacked in Bashkortostan

See more: Major Russian oil refinery complex in Bashkortostan has been hit. PHOTO

What led up to this?

  • On 13 August, it was also reported that a large Russian oil refining complex in Bashkortostan had been hit.

Read more: Ukraine will shut down Russian war machine and intensify deep strikes against enemy – Khmara

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Russia (14267) Bashkortostan (12)
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