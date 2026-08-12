Ukraine will shut down Russian war machine and intensify deep strikes against enemy – Khmara

During the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s combined special operation in the port of Novorossiysk, Russia’s air defence system proved completely powerless against the synchronised use of Ukrainian missiles, jet-powered drones and naval drones.

Acting Minister of Defence of Ukraine Yevhenii Khmara said this in a statement, according to Censor.NET.

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Destruction of Russian infrastructure and unique nature of Novorossiysk attack

Khmara noted that the objective of the Defence Forces of Ukraine was to completely neutralise the enemy’s economic and military potential.

"We will shut down the Russian war machine—we will destroy infrastructure, the fleet, logistics, fuel and energy facilities and enterprises supporting the war against Ukraine. Our operation in Novorossiysk was unique. The combined strike involved missiles, jet-powered drones and naval drones. Russia proved powerless against the synchronised operation of Ukrainian strike systems. This is the result of joint efforts and growing synergy within the Defence Forces," he stressed.

See more: Novorossiysk grain terminal has suspended operations following drone attack, – Reuters. PHOTO

He thanked Ukrainian troops for their precision and domestic arms manufacturers for developing solutions that enable strikes deep inside Russia.

Deep strikes prioritised and pressure on Russia intensified

According to Khmara, following a meeting chaired by the President of Ukraine and attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi, the General Staff, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the SSU, other components of the Defence Forces and weapons manufacturers, the next steps were clearly defined:

"Intensifying deep strikes against Russia is one of our key priorities. Together with Commander-in-Chief Drapatyi, the General Staff, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the SSU, other components of the Defence Forces and manufacturers, we will increase this pressure... Ukrainian operations will become increasingly difficult to counter. Ukrainian weapons will only become more numerous. The strikes will become more precise. Russia will burn. We are working to fulfil the President’s task of compelling Russia to accept a just peace," the official concluded.

Read more: Khmara discusses cooperation on defence projects, including drones and ballistic missile defence, with Swedish and Norwegian counterparts

Background

On 12 August, the Defence Forces attacked four Russian warships in Novorossiysk, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the SSU confirmed. The vessels were the Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen frigates, the Buyan-M small missile ship and the Vasily Bykov patrol ship.

The Russian naval base attacked in Novorossiysk is located 300 kilometres from the front line. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it was struck with Neptune missiles and naval drones.

Hits on air defence positions, berths and seaport infrastructure have been confirmed. Two grain terminals at the port also suspended operations following the strike.

See more: Novorossiysk came under massive drone attack during night. VIDEO+PHOTO