Novorossiysk grain terminal has suspended operations following drone attack, – Reuters. PHOTO

The Novorossiysk grain terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai has suspended operations following an attack by a Ukrainian drone.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports this, citing its own sources.

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New details

It is reported that the terminal’s owner, Demetra Holding, has confirmed that the terminal was damaged as a result of the attack.

"The terminal has suspended operations, and an assessment of the damage is currently underway," said a source who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Watch more: Air defence positions, quays and port infrastructure in Novorossiysk were struck by ’Palianytsia’, ’Neptune’ and maritime drones, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Novorossiysk came under a massive drone attack during the night.