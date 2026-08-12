Novorossiysk grain terminal has suspended operations following drone attack, – Reuters. PHOTO
The Novorossiysk grain terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai has suspended operations following an attack by a Ukrainian drone.
According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports this, citing its own sources.
New details
It is reported that the terminal’s owner, Demetra Holding, has confirmed that the terminal was damaged as a result of the attack.
"The terminal has suspended operations, and an assessment of the damage is currently underway," said a source who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
What led up to this?
It was previously reported that Novorossiysk came under a massive drone attack during the night.
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