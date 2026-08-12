Russian naval base in Novorossiysk was struck by "Palianytsia" missiles, "Neptune" missiles, and maritime drones, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Ukrainian defence forces have struck air defence positions, quays and seaport infrastructure in Novorossiysk.

President Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Last night, our Ukrainian Defence Forces carried out a unique operation to strike the naval base in Novorossiysk – the Russian Navy’s last major outpost in the Black Sea, more than 300 kilometres from the front line.



Our ‘Palianytsia’ jet drones, ‘Neptune’ missiles and unmanned maritime systems accurately struck the designated targets. Hits on air defence positions, quays and seaport infrastructure have been confirmed," the statement reads.

Zelenskyy thanked the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and the intelligence services.

"The occupying fleet and all the infrastructure supporting it will not be safe whilst Russian aggression continues. The war must be stopped, and all reasonable proposals for diplomacy are on the table. Glory to Ukraine!" he concluded.

Read more: Novorossiysk came under massive drone attack during night. VIDEO+PHOTO