Novorossiysk came under massive drone attack during night. VIDEO+PHOTO

Explosions were heard in Novorossiysk on the night of 12 August.

This was reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

It is also known that UAVs were spotted along the Anapa–Novorossiysk–Gelendzhik stretch. Monitoring channels report a probable strike on a grain silo in the port.

Details

Local authorities report that UAV debris struck residential buildings, a commercial building and a construction site.

The NASA Firms service is recording fires in the city.





Furthermore, according to OSINT analysts, Secondary School No. 15 in Novorossiysk, located near the Russian Navy’s shipyard, was damaged following a drone strike.

According to the governor, 13 people were injured and two were killed as a result of the attack.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that it had allegedly shot down 502 "Ukrainian drones."

Read more: Unmanned aerial systems struck large ’TANECO’ oil refinery in Tatarstan. VIDEO