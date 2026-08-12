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News Drone attack on Russian regions
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Novorossiysk came under massive drone attack during night. VIDEO+PHOTO

Explosions were heard in Novorossiysk on the night of 12 August. 

This was reported by ASTRA, according to Censor.NET.

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It is also known that UAVs were spotted along the Anapa–Novorossiysk–Gelendzhik stretch. Monitoring channels report a probable strike on a grain silo in the port.

Details

Local authorities report that UAV debris struck residential buildings, a commercial building and a construction site.

Strikes on Novorossiysk on 12 August: what is known about the consequences

The NASA Firms service is recording fires in the city.


Strikes on Novorossiysk on 12 August: what is known about the consequences

Furthermore, according to OSINT analysts, Secondary School No. 15 in Novorossiysk, located near the Russian Navy’s shipyard, was damaged following a drone strike.

Strikes on Novorossiysk on 12 August: what is known about the consequences

According to the governor, 13 people were injured and two were killed as a result of the attack.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that it had allegedly shot down 502 "Ukrainian drones."

Read more: Unmanned aerial systems struck large ’TANECO’ oil refinery in Tatarstan. VIDEO

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Russia (14256) Strikes on RF (943) Novorossiysk (31)
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